Lucille Mathurin Mair

by Verene A. Shepherd

ISBN 9789766407704

Description

Lucille Mathurin Mair (née Walrond) made a mammoth contribution to women in Jamaica and across the world. In this biography, Verene Shepherd traces Mair’s evolving ideology through her roles as professional historian, wife, mother, mentor, diplomat, national and international civil servant, legislator, and women’s rights activist. Mair’s tireless commitment to the principles of justice and equality for women guided her work and she particularly sought to centre women of the Global South in the development agenda.

The accounts of Mair’s myriad and often uncredited contributions at the University of the West Indies, the United Nations, and as a senator in the Government of Jamaica are enhanced by previously unpublished extracts from her notes and personal papers and interviews with her friends and colleagues. Shepherd weaves these sources together to give us a thought-provoking study of the evolution of a rebel woman.

Verene Shepherd is Director of the Centre for Reparation Research, the University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica. Her many publications include I Want to Disturb My Neighbour: Lectures on Slavery, Emancipation and Postcolonial Jamaica, Livestock, Sugar and Slavery: Contested Terrain in Colonial Jamaica, and Maharani’s Misery: Narratives of a Passage from India to the Caribbean. She worked with Sir Hilary McD. Beckles to edit and publish Lucille Mathurin Mair’s pioneering thesis, A Historical Study of Women in Jamaica, 1655–1844.

