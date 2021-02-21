Friday, February 26th at 7 – 8:30pm EST

Excerpts from Seascape Poetics: A Virtual Screening

A live virtual screening of video works from Seascape Poetics – Deborah Jack’s “Drawn by water: (Sea) drawings in [3] acts, Act One: Wait(Weight) on the Water (2018)”, Olivia Mc Gilchrist’s “Virtual ISLANDs: Submersion and Hybrid Identity in Virtual Reality (2020- 2021)”, and Joiri Minaya’s “Labadee (2017)”. A Q&A with the artists and Bettina Pérez Martínez will take place after the screening. This event will take place on Zoom and will be streamed live on 4th Space Concordia’s Facebook.

To participate in the Zoom event please RSVP here