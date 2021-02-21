[Many thanks to Veerle Poupeye for bringing this item to our attention via Critical.Caribbean.Art.] Although the Gardiner Museum (111 Queens Park, Toronto, Canada) is temporarily closed, it is hosting online events such as “3 Works: Eddy Firmin on Decolonization.” Free with registration, this event takes place on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 1:00pm.

In this live online event hosted by Chief Curator Sequoia Miller, artist, researcher, and speaker Eddy Firmin will discuss three of his artworks in connection to the theme “Decolonization”. Firmin’s artwork questions the transcultural logics of his identity and the power imbalances at play. On a theoretical level, he works on a “Méthode Bossale,” a proposal for the decolonization of the imaginary in art.

About the artist: Originally from the French Caribbean (Guadeloupe), Eddy Firmin holds a doctorate in Arts Studies and Practices from the Université du Québec à Montréal, and a master’s degree from the visual art school of Le Havre-Rouen (France). He is the publishing director of the decolonial magazine Minorit’Art.

Firmin’s work encompasses painting, sculpture, video, installation, poetry and performance. The fundamental questions underlying his approach are, in particular, how the modalities of knowledge production in colonized countries alienate the imagination and how to restore a way of being to the world. Guided by a quest for identity, exiled in Quebec, Firmin combines his two heritages or double consciousness and affirms a praxis that links art and life, art and intelligible knowledge, art and transmission, art and resistance. In doing so, Firmin inaugurates a new way of existing, experiencing and producing knowledge about the world.

For registration, see https://us02web.zoom.us/…/391…/WN_LHY5ALvRTn-VTQjdRViSqA

For more information, see https://www.gardinermuseum.on.ca/event/3-works-eddy-firmin-on-decolonization/