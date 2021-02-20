Regé-Jean Page and Bad Bunny on SNL (Tonight!)

In “Regé-Jean Page and Bad Bunny Play Around with New Nicknames in SNL Teaser,” Nicholas Rice (People) underlines that the Bridgerton star (AKA “Regé-Jean Bunny”) will make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live tonight, and guess who will be the musical guest: Bad Bunny!

Regé-Jean Page is gearing up for his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

On Thursday, SNL released a new promo for this weekend’s episode of the comedy sketch series, which will have the Bridgerton star as host and Bad Bunny as the musical guest.

Joined by SNL cast member Melissa Villaseñor on the Studio 8H stage, and with each member of the trio wearing a face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the group jokes around about nicknames in the short teaser.

After Page introduces himself and the Puerto Rican rapper, Villaseñor, 33, playfully teases, “I think I’m gonna go by Bad Melissa, now!” before Page shares, “Cool! I’m gonna go by Regé-Jean Bunny.”

