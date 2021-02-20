Puerto Rican Leader Pedro Albizu Campos

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for sending this item!] Jazz Dottin (Black Gems Unearthed) shared a YouTube video (October 15, 2020). The video is followed by a list of helpful resources for those interested in following up on Dr. Pedro Albizu Campos (1891-1965), leader of the Puerto Rican Nationalist Party from 1930 to 1965.

Description: Pedro Albizu Campos was a Latino leader of the Puerto Rican Independence movement in the mid-1900s of African, Taino, and Spanish ancestry. This video looks at his time attending Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, and how his experiences there influenced his future activism in Puerto Rico. Apologies for any mispronounced names in the video…no disrespect is intended.

