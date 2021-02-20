Lawrence Scott’s New Novel, Dangerous Freedom, rescues the figure of Dido Bell

From Papillote Press

Dangerous freedom,

A novel by LAWRENCE SCOTT, the award-winning Trinidadian writer

“They tell you one thing but you are not free.” ‘Dangerous Freedom reveals how powerfully an act of fictive empathy can dispel long shadows of historical forgetfulness.’ Marina Warner

‘An absolutely wonderful read, rescuing the enigmatic figure of Dido from the frames of history and giving voice to her story and that of her enslaved mother.’ Susheila Nasta

Papillote Press announces the forthcoming publication of Dangerous Freedom by Lawrence Scott, the award-winning Trinidadian writer. In this radical and moving historical novel,

Scott weaves fact with ﬁction to reveal “the great deception” exercised by the powerful on a mixed race child born in the late 18th century and brought up in the London home of England’s Lord Chief Justice.

Dido Belle was the daughter of an African-born enslaved woman and the sea-faring nephew of Lord Mansﬁeld. She was freed only on Mansﬁeld’s death and became Elizabeth d’Aviniere on

her marriage. Scott imagines Elizabeth’s adult world where she reﬂects on her disturbed childhood and fears for her own children’s safety at risk from slave catchers. Above all, she yearns for her lost mother. Why did she no longer write? Where was she? The novel builds to a powerful denouement as the events of Elizabeth’s past engage with the traumas of her present.

“In Dangerous Freedom I am trying to redress what I see as the romantic portrayals of Dido

in art, ﬁlm and literature,” says Lawrence Scott, whose ﬁrst novel Witchbroom, set in Trinidad, became a BBC Book at Bedtime. “I wanted to question the sketchy history we have of Dido and, through ﬁction, to alter the psychological and political perspectives. I hope that the novel can add to our understanding of a pain that remains just below the surface of contemporary life.”

ISBN: 9781999776862 Original paperback Price: £10.99 Size: 202 x 137mm Publication date: March 2021

For further information please contact Emma Dowson, Press & PR edowson@virginmedia.com Tel: 07726 321622