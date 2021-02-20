The Scholl Lecture Series No More Rulers presents “Futura-isms: Futura and Lee Quiñones in Conversation with Franklin Sirmans,” on February 23, 2021, at 6:00pm (virtual; see link below). Sirmans will speak to urban artists Futura (Leonard Hilton McGurr) and Lee Quiñones.



Description (PAMM): Join Futura, Lee Quiñones, and PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans in a digital talk as they share stories and insights on New York’s art world, past and present. To commemorate Futura’s latest book “Futura-isms,” published by Princeton University Press in association with No More Rulers, Futura speaks with one of his most respected peers and longtime friend Lee Quiñones on growing up in New York’s seminal art movement of the 1980s.



The graffiti icons and legendary artists reflect on their longstanding friendship and their processes in their street and studio practice. Artists who have both pioneered cross-disciplinary practices in their own way, Lee Quiñones and Futura reflect on their own evolving identities as artists, and what it means to be a cross-boundary creator today.



