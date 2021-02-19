How to be Caribbean: A Virtual Panel Discussion on Identity and Migration

Seascape Poetics artists Lionel Cruet, Jeffrey Meris, and Joiri Minaya will discuss their experiences working and living in the Caribbean diaspora. Facilitated by Natalia Viera-Salgado, a Puerto Rican curator based in New York, the conversation will delve into the tropicalisation of the Caribbean, histories of migration, and the impact of distance on

individual and community identity. This event will take place on Zoom and will be streamed live on 4th Space Concordia’s Facebook.

To participate in the Zoom event please RSVP here

