Sour Grass / Kunstinstituut Melly: “Gatherings” and “Passages”

Sour Grass is a curatorial agency working with visual artists in the Caribbean and its diasporas. It is led by Barbados-based Annalee Davis & Holly Bynoe. Sour Grass just landed its first multi-year collaboration with Kunstinstituut Melly, kicking off with a solo exhibition of Trinidad and Tobago-based, Jamaican artist, Jasmine Thomas-Girvan in September.

This collaboration puts forward two programmes (i) “Gatherings” which proposes aspirational qualities of being, assembly, and exchange, and, (ii) “Passages” which will offer deeper reflections and exchanges within public fora and invitational sessions.⠀

Sour Grass is a team of creative facilitators who seek to work with visual artists in the Caribbean and across its diasporas, to build relationships with museums, institutions, collectors, biennales, and private and public entities through the development of curatorial projects, seminars, publications, workshops, mentorship initiatives, alternative pedagogy, and various types of discursive programming. ⠀

For more information, see www.e-flux.com/announcements/366529/2021-program