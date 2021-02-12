Film: ttff presents After Mas, Dying Swan, & Paradise Lost

As part of ttff (Trinidad + Tobago Film Festival) Carnival film series, After Mas, directed by Karen Martinez, and Dying Swan and Paradise Lost, directed by Christopher Laird are now available. [Note: Films are now available to viewers around the world for 24 hours each (midnight to midnight).] See descriptions below.

After Mas: Filmed in Trinidad in February 2013 during Carnival, we experience the charge of this bacchanalian drama before following the characters return to their separate lives. In the cold light of day, can these young lovers from very different backgrounds stay true to their desires?



Dying Swan: After ten years, internationally acclaimed mas artist, Peter Minshall, reinterprets Mikhail Fokine’s classic ballet The Dying Swan for a ‘Moko Jumbie’ (a stilt dancer) in drag. ‘Dying Swan’ chronicles the assemblage and performance of this mas at the King of Carnival competition in February 2016.



Paradise Lost: Carnival artist Peter Minshall tells the story of the design and construction of Paradise Lost, his first masquerade band for the Trinidad and Tobago carnival in 1976. ‘Paradise Lost’ documents Peter Minshall’s recollection of the first band he ever designed under Stephen Lee Heung, the veteran producer of masquerade bands for Trinidad Carnival.



