Bocas Lit Fest presents “Carnival Bodies: An Exploration of Performing Gender & Sexuality in Carnival,” bringing together Amir Hall, elisha bartels, Robert Young, and Rosamond S. King in conversation. Hosted by Ardene Sirjoo, this event takes place on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 6:00pm (AST). [Tune in via Facebook or YouTube.]

Description: Carnival has notoriously been an expression of “playing yuhself”, but is this freedom equally available to all of us? Our panel takes a look at the hidden truths behind this narrative, exploring the space that may or may not exist for queerness and (un)masking in our Carnival.

For more information, see https://www.bocaslitfest.com/2021/02/11/carnival-bodies-an-exploration-of-performing-gender-sexuality-in-carnival/