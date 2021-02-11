Film—“Elizam Escobar: art as an act of liberation”

ExploreArt @laLiga (La Liga de Arte de San Juan) presents Miradas al arte, a new series of cultural experiences online. The series will open with a screening of the documentrary film Elizam Escobar: El arte como acto de liberación [Elizam Escobar: art as an act of liberation], directed by Demetrio Fernández, on February 18, 2021, at 6:00pm (AST).

The film is part of the series of documentary shorts Prohibido Olvidar [Forgetting Prohibited] produced by the Film and Television Unit of the School of Communication of the University of Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

At the end of the screening of the documentary, director Demetrio Fernández and cultural manager Amalia García Padilla will be in live conversation with the online visitors through the Facebook pages of ExploreArt, YouTube, and La Liga de Arte de San Juan.

[Post translated by Ivette Romero. For the original post, visit https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/ligadearte.]