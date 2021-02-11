[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] “Complex landscape biographies: palimpsests of Fort-Liberté, Haiti,” by Joseph Sony Jean, Till Sonnemann, and Corinne L. Hofman, was published in Landscape Research (19 January 2021).

Abstract: Historically, the cultural landscape of northern Haiti has been severely impacted by Amerindian, Spanish, and African cultures. Historical accounts often consider only the transformations that left visible imprints in the environment, neglecting or overlooking other social changes. This research provides a new set of data, built upon results from mainly archaeological surveys. A landscape biographical approach is applied to capture the historic development of the Fort-Liberté region, Haiti. The discussion shows that the history of the region can be understood as a landscape palimpsest resulting from complex relations between different cultural groups over time.

Joseph Sony Jean, Till Sonnemann and Corinne L. Hofman, Landscape Research, January 19, 2021

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/01426397.2020.1871472



This article is related to Joseph Sony Jean’s PhD dissertation, published as: La biographie d’un paysage. Etude sur les transformations de longue durée du paysage culturel de la région de Fort-Liberté, Haïti,

Leiden (the Netherlands): Sidestone Press, 2019

260 pages

ISBN 978-9088908392 (pb), 978-9088908415 (hc)

https://www.sidestone.com/books/la-biographie-d-un-paysage