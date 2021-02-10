The Havana Film Festival New York 2021 (online)

With the tagline “Keep Cozy with HFFNY: Cuban Stories for the Winter,” The Havana Film Festival New York 2021 presents “some of the darling gems of Cuban cinema to keep you company during this long winter.” Every Saturday starting February 13, HFFNY will stream a Cuban film, free of charge, in its Virtual Screening Room. All screenings are subtitled in English and available to viewers in the United States. See below for more details and how to register.

On Saturday, February 13, HFFNY celebrates Valentine’s Day with an online presentation of the musical rom-com Un paraíso bajo las estrellas / A Paradise under the Stars (see below). In honor of Cuban director Juan Carlos Tabío, HFFNY will screen his El Cuerno de la abundancia / Horn of Plenty (2008) on February 20. Then, celebrating Black History Month, the festival will screen Jonal Cosculluela’s Esteban (2016) on February 27, 2021.

SATURDAY, FEB. 13, STREAMING AVAILABLE FROM 3PM TO 11PM

Un Paraíso bajo las estrellas / A Paradise under the Stars

Gerardo Chijona | Cuba-Spain | Fiction | 1999 | 90min

Romance meets screwball comedy in Chijona’s zany tale of love and ambition set around Havana’s famous Tropicana nightclub. Aspiring dancer Sissy longs to follow in her mother’s footsteps and perform at the legendary nightclub, but her tough-guy father, Candido, forbids it. To complicate matters, Sissy finds herself falling for the handsome Sergito after her father accidentally hits him with his truck. Filled with colorful costumes, flamboyant dance numbers, voodoo offerings, and resurrections from the dead, Un Paraíso bajo las estrellas is a Valentine’s Day film unlike any other.

Viewers in the U.S. can register for free at: https://watch.eventive.org/…/play/601c6871154c030037758f6e

For more information, see http://hffny.com/2020/