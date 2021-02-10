PAMM Live: Johanne Rahaman with María Elena Ortiz

On February 11, 2020, at 7:00pm, Pérez Art Museum Miami’s (PAMM) Live Studio Visits presents photographer Johanne Rahaman with PAMM curator María Elena Ortiz.



This month, artist Johanne Rahaman will join in conversation with PAMM Curator María Elena Ortiz to discuss how she uses photography and digital media as a tool to document Black communities throughout Florida. Compelled by a lack of nuance or positive representation of Black communities in media, Rahaman offers a snapshot of everyday moments, highlighting entrepreneurship, beauty, sensuality, aging, mortality, youth, and resilience, as she seeks to amplify the silenced and marginalized Black working class

[Shown above: “The Boys of Downtown,” West Palm Beach, 2015.]