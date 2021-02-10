In Conversation: V.S. Naipaul, Caribbean Writing, & Caribbean Thought

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] The Caribbean Studies Network (CSN) presents “In Conversation: V.S. Naipaul, Caribbean Writing, and Caribbean Thought,” sponsored by The Oxford Research Centre in the Humanities (TORCH), on March 16, 2021, at 1:00pm (AST). Registration is required for this online event; click here to register or visit TORCH.

Richard Drayton (KCL), Rhonda Cobham-Sander (Amherst), Elleke Boehmer and Ankhi Mukherjee (Oxford), will speak about the new book V.S. Naipaul, Caribbean Writing, and Caribbean Thought (Oxford University Press, January 2021) by William Ghosh.

TORCH notes that:Seminars will take place on Zoom. Times listed are London times. All seminars last no more than one hour. Seminars are open to all.

Convenors: Professor María del Pilar Blanco, Professor David Howard, Dr Michael Joseph, Dr William Ghosh

Convenors: Professor María del Pilar Blanco, Professor David Howard, Dr Michael Joseph, Dr William Ghosh

