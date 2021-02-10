ICS: “Reparatory Justice: The Greatest Political Movement of the 21st Century”

The Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) [Instituto de Estudios del Caribe (IEC)] at the University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras (UPR-RP) presents the 5th Gordon K. & Sybil Lewis Memorial Lecture: “Reparatory Justice: The Greatest Political Movement of the 21st Century” by Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor if the University of the West Indies. The commentators for this event are Verene A. Shepherd (University of the West Indies) and Mayra Santos-Febres (UPR-RP).

This presentation will take place on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 1:00pm EST (2:00pm AST).

Register at iec.ics@upr.edu to participate via Zoom.

For broadcast, also see www.uwitv.org and www.youtube.com/user/uprrp1

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s