ICS: “Reparatory Justice: The Greatest Political Movement of the 21st Century”

The Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) [Instituto de Estudios del Caribe (IEC)] at the University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras (UPR-RP) presents the 5th Gordon K. & Sybil Lewis Memorial Lecture: “Reparatory Justice: The Greatest Political Movement of the 21st Century” by Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor if the University of the West Indies. The commentators for this event are Verene A. Shepherd (University of the West Indies) and Mayra Santos-Febres (UPR-RP).

This presentation will take place on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 1:00pm EST (2:00pm AST).

Register at iec.ics@upr.edu to participate via Zoom.

For broadcast, also see www.uwitv.org and www.youtube.com/user/uprrp1