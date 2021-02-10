Film: Maria Govan’s “Play the Devil”

As part of ttff (Trinidad + Tobago Film Festival) Carnival film series, Play the Devil, directed by Maria Govan, is on now. Note: Films are now available to viewers around the world for 24 hours each (midnight to midnight).

Description: 18 year-old Gregory is caught between repressing his true creative nature and desires and surrendering to society’s dictates of what it means to be a man. An encounter with a successful businessman derails the plans set by his family and community. Play the Devil shatters conventions of sexuality, masculinity, morality and individuality through its unapologetic multi-layered explorations of power dynamics, religion and aspirations.



ttff is delighted to present the carnival edition of our popular online streaming series, #WatchAMovieOnUs! From 07 feb – 14 feb 2021, ttff will stream ten trinidad+tobago film festival favourites for FREE, via our website. Films will be available to viewers around the world for 24 hours each (midnight to midnight).