This week, the short film Terranova (Cuba, 2021, 50 mins.) directed by Alejandro Pérez Serrano, and Alejandro Alonso Estrella, was one of the winners this week of the Ammodo Tiger Short Award, at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR 2021).

Description (IFFR 2021): Cities do not repeat themselves; they transmute. Some cities are created by philosophical ideas. The lively city portrayed in Terranova is made of reflections, memories of other cities, and visions of the future. It has a certain solemnity in its soundscape, without losing those strong sounds that make it unique. This particular universe that has been brought together contains many magical scenes that are filmed through a camera obscura.

Alejandro ALONSO ESTRELLA (1987, Cuba) graduated in Documentary Direction from Escuela Internacional de Cine y Televisión (EICTV) in Havana. His short documentaries have won awards at many festivals. The Farewell (2014) had its world premiere at IDFA and won Best Documentary at Gibara Film Festival, among other prizes. His first feature documentary, The Project (2017), premiered at Visions du Réel and was awarded the FIPRESCI Prize at DOK Leipzig. During 2017 and 2019, Alonso Estrella coordinated the Alternative Cinema master programme at EICTV.

Alejandro PÉREZ SERRANO (Spain) has a degree in Economics and Journalism and studied documentary filmmaking at Escuela Internacional de Cine y Televisión (EICTV) and the Geneva School of Art and Design (HEAD). Pérez Serrano has worked on several radio and educational projects and his short films have been screened at international film festivals including IDFA, Mar del Plata, Documenta Madrid, International Documentary Film Festival Munich and IndieLisboa.

Source: https://iffr.com/en/2021/films/terranova

For more information, see all winners in Michael Rosser’s “Rotterdam film festival 2021 winners revealed” at https://www.screendaily.com/news/rotterdam-film-festival-2021-winners-revealed/5156890.article