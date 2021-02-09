Film: “Jab! The Blue Devils of Paramin”

As part of ttff (Trinidad + Tobago Film Festival) Carnival film series, the documentary Jab! The Blue Devils of Paramin, directed by Alex DeVerteuil, is on now. Note: Films are now available to viewers around the world for 24 hours each (midnight to midnight).

Isolated in the mountains of Trinidad, the district of Paramin, once a year at Carnival time, sheds its rural languor and erupts into an inferno of blue painted ‘jabs’ or devils. Kootoo, King Devil, prepares with his three brothers to once again win the village competition for the most convincing devil band. Known for his athletic prowess, and given to extraordinary feats like ripping up trees and scaling tall buildings, the charismatic Kootoo must work hard with his band of devils to win the prize in the face of serious competition from a new generation of ‘jabs’.



ttff is delighted to present the carnival edition of our popular online streaming series, #WatchAMovieOnUs! From 07 feb – 14 feb 2021, ttff will stream ten trinidad+tobago film festival favourites for FREE, via our website.