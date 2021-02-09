[Many thanks to Denise St. Jean for bringing this item to our attention.] The University of Edinburg is right in the middle of Caribbean Week 2021! As part of the full week of events, the African Caribbean Society (ACS) at the University of Edinburg is hosting the panel “Caribbean Religions: Breaking Misconceptions” on Friday, February 12, from 4:00 to 5:00pm.

A Vodou practitioner, Rastafarian advocate and researcher in Obeah walk into an event…An exploration on some of the different religions prevalent in the Caribbean focusing on Vodou, Rastafarianism and Obeah. Our panellists will delve into the beliefs of these religions and break down any misconceptions. We will look at how these religions are similar, contrast and their origins. Come with an open mind and ready to have your questions answered!

Our panellists are: Sinai Fleary; journalist, founder and editor of Jus’ Jah Magazine, and co-host of the podcast INI Ah Reason, Dr Diana Paton; professor, author and historian of the regulation of religious cultures in the Caribbean, and The Queen Mother Dòwoti Désir-Hounon Houna II Guely; activist and High Priest in Haitian Vodou.

The event is free to attend but tickets must be booked in advance via Eventbrite.

For more information, see https://global.ed.ac.uk/caribbean-week