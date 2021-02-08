CFP: Strife Journal “Caribbean Maritime Security”

Striferecently announced a call for contributions to its “Caribbean Maritime Security” Series.

This series is looking to publish on a range of topics and perspectives related to Caribbean maritime security. There is no restriction as to period, nor is there a requirement to include a broader regional perspective. Articles can focus on a single theme related to Caribbean Maritime Security like a specific country within the region. The themes could include but are not limited to:

Regional Navies and Coast Guards

Emerging Maritime Threats in the Caribbean

‘Great Power Competition’ in Caribbean Maritime Security

Port and Panama Canal Infrastructure Security

Caribbean History and Maritime Security

Illegal Narcotics Trafficking as a Maritime Issue

Articles should be around 1000-1200 words in length and meet with all of the submission guidelines. Articles will be subject to a review by the Series Editor and the Blog Coordinating Editor prior to acceptance to the series articles that do not meet referencing and formatting guidelines risk being rejected for publication.

Articles should be submitted by 19th February 2021. If you are interested in submitting an article for publication, or have an idea or query you wish to discuss, please contact our editorial team at: blog.coordinating.editor@strifeblog.org

Contact Info: Dr Hillary Briffa, Lecturer in Defence Studies, King’s College London; Strife Communications Manager

Contact Email: hillary.briffa@kcl.ac.uk

For more information, see htps://www.strifeblog.org/2021/02/04/call-for-papers-caribbean-maritime-security-series/

[Unrelated photo above features Eleuthera’s Glass Window Bridge, where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Caribbean Sea.]