Film: “Papi” will represent the Dominican Republic in the 2021 Ariel Award

Listin Diario reports that the Dominican Film Selection Commission (CDSF), appointed by the Directorate General of Cinema (DGCINE), has selected the film “Papi,” directed by Puerto Rican filmmaker Noelia Quintero and produced by Rafael Elías Muñoz, to represent the Dominican Republic in the 2021 Ariel Awards 2021 [Premio Ariel 2021]. The film is based on Dominican author, singer, and songwriter Rita Indiana’s eponymous novel.

The Ariel is an award that the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences instituted, since its founding in 1946, to publicly recognize the directors, creators, performers, technicians and makers of all of Mexican films. Each year, the award recognizes the best of Ibero-American cinematography through the category “Best Ibero-American Film,” awarding it a Silver Ariel.

General director of DGCINE, Yvette Marichal, said, “I thank Lantica Media for their interest in participating in the call and the CDSF for giving the final verdict that the fiction feature film “Papi” is our candidate. A film based on the novel by our Rita Indiana.” The DGCINE opened the call on January 19, 2021, for those Dominican film productions released between January 1 and December 31, 2020. The interested filmmakers sent the corresponding requirements and the CDSF selected the film that will represent the country.

The criteria to be evaluated include the worthy representation of the country, plot quality, local and international projection, and artistic quality.

Translated from the Spanish original by Ivette Romero. For original article, see https://listindiario.com/entretenimiento/2021/02/06/655843/papi-representara-a-la-republica-dominicana-en-el-premio-ariel-2021

Also see https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7720640/?ref_=tt_mv_close