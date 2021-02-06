The Guggenheim and the PAMM acquire works by Puerto Rican artist Daniel Lind Ramos

[Many thanks to Rafael Trelles for bringing this item to our attention.] Our warmest congratulations to artist Daniel Lind Ramos for the well-deserved recognition of his work. New York’s Guggenheim Museum and the Pérez Art Museum in Miami will acquire works by the Loíza artist. Lind Ramos has also just received a $50,000 grant from the non-profit arts organization United States Artists. Puerto Rican artists Macha Colón (Gisela Rosario Ramos) and JanpiStar were also awarded grants in the film and dance categories, respectively. Here are translated excerpts from Mariela Fullana Acosta’s article in El Nuevo Día.

Two pieces by the Puerto Rican artist Daniel Lind Ramos will be part of the permanent collection of the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, according to the artist from Loíza in a telephone interview. The sculptural assemblages “Piñones” and “Vencedor 2” were acquired by these institutions.

These works join others by the artist, which have been purchased by various museums in the past three years. The Whitney Museum in New York acquired two works by the artist in 2019, including “María María,” a double personification of the Virgin Mary and Hurricane María. The work is made with remains left over from the hurricane, such as pieces of wood, coconuts, and a blue awning from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which serves as a mantle for this particular virgin that creates and destroys. This piece was part of the Whitney Biennial in 2019 and it gave Lind Ramos’s work a lot of visibility. Since then, the artist had another one of his works made part of the permanent collection of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

“I have had that visibility since the Biennial. People comment and interest is created, not only to acquire, but also to exhibit. For example, I will have the opportunity to present a piece in the summer, at Haus der Kunst in Munich, and there are other exhibitions to be confirmed,” said the artist, whose workshop is located in the Colobó neighborhood in Loíza.

For Lind Ramos, these acquisitions are important because they help to continue making Puerto Rican art known to the world, since they serve to generate dialogues about art and community.

“The intention (of my work) is to speak of personal experience – and the concept of the collective is included there – both at the level of Loíza, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and in the diaspora. All that is connected with the human. There are many stories that are still known and are expressed in and from the communities, and I consider that art is an important instrument to disseminate these experiences on a symbolic level so that as human beings we may understand one another better,” he explained about his work, for which he uses found objects and transforms them into impressive sculptural assemblages of profound strength and spirituality.

United States Artists

In addition to the new acquisitions, Lind Ramos has just received a $50,000 scholarship from the non-profit arts organization United States Artists, which also awarded local artists Macha Colón (Gisela Rosario Ramos) and JanpiStar, in the film and dance categories, respectively. [. . .]

