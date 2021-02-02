The Water Lane art scene downtown gets more facelifts

Loop Lifestyle presents the Water Lane art scene in Kingston, Jamaica:

At the intersection of Water Lane and Church Street, you’ll find Jamaica’s first art district.

Water Lane is the latest phase of Kingston Creative’s ‘Paint the City’ street art project which focuses on using art for social and economic transformation.

Ten incredible new murals have been created by several talented Jamaican artists.

They include Zohria Allen, Charl Baker, Bryton Brown, Errol Keane, Rebecca Levy, Junior Moore, Richard Nattoo, Joshua Solas, Richard Smith and Shanique Stewart.

The project provides jobs for artists during the challenging pandemic period and supports the wider, long-term vision of the development of the art district and revitalisation of the old city.

Downtown Kingston has suffered much urban decay over the decades and this initiative is one of the ways to catalyse sustainable development through the creation of a place of interest for locals and visitors, which has benefits for the community residents and businesses in the area.

Sponsorship for the murals was provided by the Tourism Enhancement Fund and Sherwin Williams and the project is supported by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, a First 50 Founder of the Creative City of Music.

For original post, see http://www.loopjamaica.com/content/art-scene-water-lane-downtown-kingston

[Above: “Jamaica is Not a Real Place” by Shanique Stewart, on the walls of Water Lane, downtown, Kingston.]