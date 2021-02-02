First Rethinking Latin American Studies for the South Symposium: Latin American Knowledge Production and Mobilization

University of Calgary:

We are inviting everyone to the First Rethinking Latin American Studies for the South Symposium: Latin American Knowledge Production and Mobilization. Do join us via ZOOM on February 12th at 9:00am to 6:00pm.
Please see the following links for registration and the program outline:
The new event listing is here: https://events.ucalgary.ca/arts/calgary-institute-humanities/#!view/event/event_id/257596
The link to download the program is here: https://events.ucalgary.ca/live/files/120-rlass-symposium-programpdf

