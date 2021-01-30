Multimedia Exhibition and concert—”Pa Bliye: Toto Bissainthe”

Haiti Cultural Exchange (HCX) announces the multimedia exhibition and concer in honor of Haitian songstress Toto Bissainthe. “Pa Bliye: Toto Bissainthe” premieres on the HCX YouTube channel on Sunday, February 7 at noon (EST), a year after this event was held at ShapeShifter Lab in partnership with Fondation Haiti Jazz.

HCX says: Join us as we relive this incredible event celebrating the life of one of Haiti’s most memorable women–with performances by 3 of the Diaspora’s finest female performers: Talie, Riva Precil, and grammy-nominated Nathalie Joachim. With special guests Milena Sandler, exhibition curator and daughter of Toto Bissainthe, and musician Jöel Widmaier. Click here to bookmark!

This event has a suggested donation of $10, payable through Facebook Donations, our website, or PayPal. Links will be in the video post.