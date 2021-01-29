Leonardo Padura receives the Carlos Fuentes Medal

Here’s something we forgot to feature at the end of 2020! Well-known Cuban author Leonardo Padura received the Carlos Fuentes Medal of Honor at the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) in Mexico, which took place between November 27 and December 5, 2020. Virtually, from his home in Havana, Padura opened the Carlos Fuentes Literary Salon of FIL Guadalajara with a keynote speech on the use of history as a starting point for the creation of fictions. America Reads Spanish reports:

Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, the Cuban writer was not able to come to the fair and he received recognition virtually in a YouTube transmission. “He is one of the most recognized Ibero American writers. His creativity, poignancy, sharpness and creative narrative have earned him recognition,” said FIL President, Raúl Padilla.

The widow of the Mexican writer Carlos Fuentes, journalist Silvia Lemus, pointed out that “as soon as circumstances allow, we will present you with this medal, in person.” The author of El hombre que amaba los perros (The Man Who Loved Dogs), [who] this year promotes his new book, Como polvo en el aire (Like Dust in the Wind), gave thanks for this accolade which bears the name ‘Carlos Fuentes’ for the Mexican writer’s contribution as one of the great promoters of the Latin American boom.

Leonardo Padura told the Spanish newspaper El País that without the influence of Fuentes, Alejo Carpentier, and Guillermo Cabrera Infante, he would have never been the writer he is. “Guillermo was the creator of the ‘literary habanero’ and that influenced all Cuban authors,” he said.

