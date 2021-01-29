Leonardo Padura: “Como polvo en el viento”

Leonardo Padura’s Como polvo en el viento [Like Dust in the Wind] was published by Tusquets Editores in 2020.

Description: The day starts off badly for Adela—a young New Yorker of Cuban descent—when she receives a call from her mother. They have been angry at one another for more than a year, because Adela has not only moved to Miami, but also lives with Marcos, a young man from Havana recently arrived in the United States who has completely seduced her and whom, due to his origin, her mother rejects. Marcos tells Adela stories about his childhood on the island, sheltered by a group of his parents’ friends, called the Clan, and shows her a photo of the last meal when, as a child, they were all together twenty-five years ago. Adela, who sensed that the day was going to turn sour, discovers someone familiar among the faces. And an abyss opens under her feet.

Como polvo en el viento is the story of a group of friends who survived a fate of exile and dispersal, in Barcelona, ​​in the remote northeast of the United States, in Madrid, in Puerto Rico, in Buenos Aires … What has life done to them, who had loved one another so much? What happened to those who left and those who decided to stay? How has time changed them? Will the magnetism of the feeling of belonging, the strength of their affections reunite them? Or are their lives already dust in the wind?

In the trauma of the diaspora and the disintegration of ties, this novel is also a hymn to friendship, to the invisible and powerful threads of love and old loyalties. A dazzling novel, a moving human portrait, another masterpiece by Leonardo Padura.

Description translated by Ivette Romero. See original description and audio sample at https://www.planetadelibros.com/libro-como-polvo-en-el-viento/318931 and https://www.amazon.com/Como-polvo-viento-Andanzas-Spanish/dp/8490668612