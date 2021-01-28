Zoom launch: Riff: the Shake Keane Story [Join us this evening]

Polly Pattullo, publisher of Papillote Press, warmly invites you to the launch of Riff: the Shake Keane Story by Philip Nanton. The launch of this biography of the jazz musician and poet will include words and music. There will be a Q & A with Philip and Robert Lee, the St Lucian poet; a discussion between music critic Kevin Le Gendre and Keane’s son and jazz musician Roland Ramanan; readings by Philip and Lafleur Cockburn – and the magic music of Shake Keane himself.

Topic: Book launch of Riff: the Shake Keane Story by Philip Nanton

Time: Jan 28, 2021 07:30 PM GMT, 15:30 Eastern Caribbean Time.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86107482756?pwd=RDVBY0ZPcm0wZys0dUxmSEpTcGN0QT09

Meeting ID: 861 0748 2756

Passcode: 511743

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kJsWt1FKg