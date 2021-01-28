Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman Sign Jamaica Defender Alvas Elvis Powell

Olorunwa Lawal (News Central-Africa) reports that Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman football club announced the signing of Jamaica defender Alvas Elvis Powell and Senegalese forward Ibrahima Mame N’Diaye.

Powell, 26, who joined from David Beckham’s MLS side Inter Miami sign a contract until the end of the season, with an option for a one-year extension.

Powell spent most of Inter Miami’s inaugural Major League Soccer season as an unused substitute, playing just four matches in total and only starting two of those.

The Jamaican previously played for Cincinnati FC where he spent the 2019 season. He also played for the Portland Timbers for six years. Powell was a key member of the Portland Timbers squad that won the 2015 MLS Cup. He made 31 regular season appearances and six playoff appearances en route to the title, starting in each one.

He also has 49 caps for Jamaica including playing at two Gold Cups and two Caribbean Cups, which he won in 2014. [. . .]

