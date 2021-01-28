Riff: Biography of Shake Keane by Philip Nanton

From Papillote Press: ‘Small and invaluable’

RIFF: THE SHAKE KEANE STORY

by PHILIP NANTON

“The story of Shake Keane has never been more inspiring or relevant to the times in which we live.

Born in St Vincent, the trumpeter was an integral part of innovative bands led by Joe Harriott and Michael Garrick in the 1960s, and deﬁed expectations of what a West Indian musician could achieve in post-war Britain. Keane was also an accomplished poet with a sharp wit and strident humour. Philip Nanton’s excellent biography creates an engaging portrait of a restless, complex soul.” KEVIN LE GENDRE

“This beautiful, evocative biography of Shake Keane explores with equal passion Keane’s double life as poet and musician and his innovation as a virtuoso in both art forms. Nanton brilliantly contextualises Keane’s life through the multiple lenses of Caribbean nationalism, post-war migration and the formation of Caribbean literary identity. A compelling and captivating read.” HANNAH LOWE

“Riﬀ charts the experiences of a gifted, learned Caribbean man who travels to London and cuts his teeth on the jazz scene of the 1950s and 1960s. Nanton’s book connects the brilliant musicians and poets of a thriving creative arts scene while navigating the triumphs and periodic lows of a great personality, poet and trumpet original.” JULIAN JOSEPH

Shake Keane was the star sideman in the ground-breaking Joe Harriott Quintet of the 1960s. A jazz virtuoso on trumpet and ﬂugelhorn, he was also an original and award-winning poet. What went into the making of this shapeshifter from the Caribbean island of St Vincent?

Philip Nanton explores a turbulent life.

Philip Nanton is a writer, broadcaster, poet and performer. Born in St Vincent, he now lives in Barbados. His books, Island Voices for St Christopher and the Barracudas (2014) and Canouan Suite and Other Pieces (2016), mix poetry and prose, and art, and were both published by Papillote Press. His latest book, Frontiers of the Caribbean (2017) was published by Manchester University Press.

ISBN: 978-1-9997768-9-3 Original paperback Pages: 164 Price: £12.99 Publication date: January 2021 For further information: info@papillotepress.co.uk