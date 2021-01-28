New Book—”Suzanne Césaire. Archéologie littéraire et artistique d’une mémoire empêchée”

Suzanne Césaire. Archéologie littéraire et artistique d’une mémoire empêchée [Suzanne Césaire. Literary and artistic archeology of a hindered memory] by Anny-Dominique Curtius was published in December 2020 by Karthala.

Description: Suzanne Césaire (1915-1966), wife of Aimé Césaire, is the author of a work too long ignored but essential for Caribbean literary history and postcolonial ecocriticism. This book analyzes the thought of this Martinican theoretician of Caribbean cultures through her writings, while deciphering the marks of her presence in the works of her contemporaries.

For original description (in French), see https://www.karthala.com/lettres-du-sud/3385-suzanne-cesaire-archeologie-litteraire-et-artistique-d-une-memoire-empechee-9782811127947.html

