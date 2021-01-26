Artnet News’s Editor’s Picks column this week includes “Time Decorated: The Musical Influences of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Part 2” (free) at the Broad Museum, Los Angeles, California, on January 28, 2021, at 9:00am PST.

This is part to of a new series at the Broad dedicated to the various musical genres that influenced Jean-Michel Basquiat. Tune in to see Afro-punk co-founder James Spooner play a selection of punk and No Wave classics from the likes of James Chance and the Contortions, Teenage Jesus and the Jerks, Liquid Liquid, DNA, Mars, and Basquiat’s band Gray.

[Shown above: Jean-Michel Basquiat performing with his experimental art noise band Gray at Hurrahs in 1979. Photo by Nick Taylor.]

See article at https://news.artnet.com/art-world/editors-picks-january-25-2021-1936630 and https://www.thebroad.org/online-programs/time-decorated-musical-influences-jean-michel-basquiat-part-2