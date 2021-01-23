Vanderbilt University’s Center for Latin American Studies (CLAS) will host its 5th Annual Haiti Week with virtual programs from February 9 through 11, 2021. On February 10, 12:10-1:00pm CST, CLAS presents “Translating Haiti: A Conversation” with Nathan Dize (Vanderbilt University) and Vanessa K. Valdés (The City College of New York-CUNY). Advanced registration is required. To register, see below:

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2021

5:30-6:30 PM CST “Teaching Haiti with Music and Carnival” with Danielle Dorvil (Vanderbilt University) K-12 Teacher Workshop

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2021

12:10-1:00 PM CST “Translating Haiti: A Conversation with Nathan Dize and Vanessa K. Valdés” featuring Nathan Dize (Vanderbilt University) and Vanessa K. Valdés (The City College of New York-CUNY).

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2021

12:30-1:30 PM CST “Race and Revolution” Panel Discussion with Brandon Byrd, Jane Landers, Jesus Ruiz, and Tiffany Patterson (Vanderbilt University).

