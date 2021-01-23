5th Annual Haiti Week

Vanderbilt University’s Center for Latin American Studies (CLAS) will host its 5th Annual Haiti Week with virtual programs from February 9 through 11, 2021. On February 10, 12:10-1:00pm CST, CLAS presents “Translating Haiti: A Conversation” with Nathan Dize (Vanderbilt University) and Vanessa K. Valdés (The City College of New York-CUNY). Advanced registration is required. To register, see below:

All events will use the same Zoom meeting link. Register once to receive the link to join all events. Feel free to join us for one or all of the programs, drop in when your schedule allows, turn off your video feed, etc. Everyone is welcome! Advanced Registration Required.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2021

5:30-6:30 PM CST “Teaching Haiti with Music and Carnival” with Danielle Dorvil (Vanderbilt University) K-12 Teacher Workshop

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2021

12:10-1:00 PM CST “Translating Haiti: A Conversation with Nathan Dize and Vanessa K. Valdés” featuring Nathan Dize (Vanderbilt University) and Vanessa K. Valdés (The City College of New York-CUNY).

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2021

12:30-1:30 PM CST “Race and Revolution” Panel Discussion with Brandon Byrd, Jane Landers, Jesus Ruiz, and Tiffany Patterson (Vanderbilt University).

Advanced Registration Required.
Register now to receive the Zoom link for all events.

