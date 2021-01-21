CFP: Coral Reef Conservation Fund 2021

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) has sent out a call for proposals. Projects proposing work in any U.S. coral jurisdictions (American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands, Florida, Guam, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands) are eligible to apply. Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, state government agencies, local governments, municipal governments, Tribal governments and organizations, and educational institutions, including parties within and outside of the U.S.

Priority locations include: in Puerto Rico, Culebra’s Canal Luis Peña Natural Reserve; in the USVI, the St. Croix East End Marine Park; and in Florida, the FKNMS Sanctuary Preservation Areas – Iconic Reefs and Control Sites (Carysfort Reef & Elbow Reef, Looe Key & American Shoal, Sombrero Key & Delta Reef, Eastern Dry Rocks & Sand Key). See more details at NFWF.

Pre-Proposal Due Date: Monday, February 1, 2021 by 11:59 PM Eastern Time

Full Proposal Due Date: Monday, April 12, 2021 by 11:59 PM Eastern Time

OVERVIEW

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) will award grants to improve the health of coral reef systems. Grants will be awarded to reduce land-based sources of pollution, advance coral reef fisheries management, increase capacity for reef-scale restoration and to support management in their efforts to increase the natural recovery and resiliency of coral reef systems.



The Coral Reef Conservation Fund is a partnership with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Coral Reef Conservation Program (CRCP) and receives additional funding support from the USDA National Resource Conservation Service. The Coral Reef Conservation Fund expects to have up to $1,500,000 available for funding for this grants cycle.



GEOGRAPHIC FOCUS

Projects proposing work in any U.S. coral jurisdictions (American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands, Florida, Guam, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands) are eligible to apply. Applications for projects in international jurisdictions will be accepted by invitation only.

Within the jurisdictions there are priority locations for both land-based and in-water activities as found in the following table. All other things equal, projects that touch down and/or benefit these geographies and the associated reefs will be given priority for investment this year.

For full description, guidelines and requirements, see https://www.nfwf.org/programs/coral-reefs/coral-reef-conservation-fund-2021-request-proposals