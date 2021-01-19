Telfair Museum’s PULSE Festival returns with first U.S. show from Caribbean-based David Gumbs

[Many thanks to Veerle Poupeye for bringing this item to our attention via Critical.Caribbean.Art.] Rob Hessler (Savannah Now) writes about Telfair Museums’ Jepson Center from January 27-31: The PULSE Art + Technology Festival and their featured multi-disciplinary artist David Gumbs—born in Guadeloupe, raised in Saint Martin, and based in Martinique.

One of Savannah’s favorite yearly cultural events is returning to Telfair Museums’ Jepson Center from January 27 through the 31: The PULSE Art + Technology Festival.

This year, the event coincides with one of their popular Free Family Weekends, ensuring that both locals and visitors alike will all be able to enjoy the full slate of programming. “Although the exhibitions will be up for a good while, we are offering three days of free admission to the Jepson Center for anyone from Friday to Sunday, from 10am-5pm,” said Telfair’s senior curator of education Harry DeLorme.

The goal, DeLorme explained, is “to provide access to the museum without financial barriers,” while also expanding the well-liked initiative’s hours, allowing museum-goers to spread out visitations and safely view the artwork.

This year’s festival is headlined by Caribbean-born multi-disciplinary artist David Gumbs in his first solo show at a U.S. museum.

“The exhibition title ‘From Dust to Gold’ speaks about our islands cultural heritage,” said Gumbs, who is originally from St. Martin. “It’s an echo to our resilient families having to build back from devastating Cat 5 hurricanes, it’s an act of resistance towards the sargassum and the Sahara dust invasion.”

Amongst the numerous pieces that the internationally recognized artist will be featuring at the Jepson Center is “Blossoms,” which Gumbs describes as “an immersive interactive video installation that reacts to the sounds the visitors make.” Additionally, visitors can expect to see a collection of what he terms “random drawings,” none of which have yet been seen on American soil.

“Although random and abstract, their organic composition sometimes look like animals, trees, wind and living creatures,” Gumbs explained. “Their rhizomic connecting lines can be compared to random computer generated patterns.” [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.savannahnow.com/story/entertainment/2021/01/19/telfair-museums-oulse-festival-david-gumbs-savannah-college-of-art-design/4173640001/

See more about the artist at http://www.davidgumbs.com/