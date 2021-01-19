Stone Center Announces 2021 Zemurray-Stone Post-Doctoral Fellows Competition

Here is a call for submissions for the Stone Center 2021 Zemurray-Stone Post-Doctoral Fellows Competition at Tulane University.

The Stone Center for Latin American Studies is now accepting applications for the 2021 Zemurray-Stone Post-Doctoral Fellow in Latin American Studies. The program is intended to foster the professional development of gifted scholars and specialists in media to enrich the Stone Center for Latin American Studies’ vigorous research environment, and to foster creative exchange across the Center’s research community. We seek candidates engaged in scholarly or creative work on topics related to existing areas of institutional strength. Fellows are expected to participate in the full intellectual life of the Center and to contribute to the conceptualization and development of innovative digital media platforms during their residency. Fellows sometimes also offer an advanced interdisciplinary seminar on a subject of their choice during the spring of the fellowship year.

The Stone Center will celebrate 100 years of research and teaching in the field of Latin American Studies at Tulane University in 2024. In preparation, we are in the process of assembling documentation of the history of this undertaking at the university. Such histories are typically presented and published in books and critical essays, but the recent and rapid development of media technology offers many new possibilities for presenting these histories in new electronic audiovisual and rhetorical forms.

To support this initiative, the Stone Center seeks applications from scholars engaged in media studies and digital humanities whose creative and professional advancement would benefit from collaborating in the development of a series of experimental prototypes that explore the future of new digital forms of communication and aesthetic expression to convey the impacts—past and present—of Latin American Studies on Tulane students and the field at large.

We encourage applications from a broad range of disciplines and professional training who have a deep interest in Latin American and area studies as an interdisciplinary field of study. Fellows will be selected following two criteria: (1) intellectual and creative merit and (2) the potential impact that their research, teaching, and experience would have on the strategic advancement of Latin American Studies at Tulane. The ideal candidate’s research will complement areas of strength represented by current Tulane faculty. Successful candidates should also have strong organizational and interpersonal abilities, excellent written, oral and audio-visual communication skills, a demonstrated capacity to work collaboratively, and experience in managing multiple projects.

For more information and application instructions, consult the job announcement: Zemurray-Stone_Post-Doc_Fellowship_2021_Final-1610732073.pdf

Application available on Interfolio.

For more information, see https://stonecenter.tulane.edu/articles/detail/3230/Stone-Center-Announces-2021-Zemurray-Stone-Post-Doctoral-Fellows-Competition