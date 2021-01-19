Festival RITMO CUBA—an International Cuban Dance Festival in Havana—takes place from April 19 to 25, 2021. The festival includes dance workshops, nightly performances, and tours.

Description: Ritmo Cuba is a unique international reunion where dancers, students, teachers and choreographers from around world come to share a love of Latin dance in Havana Cuba – the birthplace of salsa rhythm. It boasts more than 60 of the best salsa teachers from across Cuba and the world – including the principal dance instructors from each of the major salsa schools in Havana.

Over 7 days, it offers more than 100 hours of classes, with 3 separate salons operating at any given time so that students can select their preferred style and level. Take classes in Cuban Salsa, Rueda de Casino, Reggaton, Cha Cha Cha, Bachata, Hip Hop, Kizomba, Rumba or Folklorico, and then join us at night as we take the party to the hottest salsa clubs in Cuba. This year it will be held at National Hotel, one of 5 star hotels located in the central area of Vedado, overlooking the spectacular Malecon. [. . .]

For a list of artists and bios, see https://www.dancefestivalincuba.com/artists/

For more information, see https://www.dancefestivalincuba.com/