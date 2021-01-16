In “Manatee Defiled by Word ‘TRUMP’ — Center Offers Reward,” Endangered Earth (January 14, 2021) reminded everyone that “Manatees are not billboards,” referring to a recent sighting of a rare Florida manatee with the word “Trump” scraped on its back. The Center for Biological Diversity offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever committed the act.

See article from the Center for Biological Diversity below:

After a rare Florida manatee was discovered in north Florida’s Homosassa River with the word TRUMP scraped on its back, the Center for Biological Diversity offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever committed the act.



Manatees are gentle giants that navigate through coastal waters partly by using the super-sensitive hairs or “vibrissae” on their faces and bodies. “Manatees aren’t billboards, and people shouldn’t be messing with these sensitive and imperiled animals for any reason,” said Jaclyn Lopez, our Florida director. “It’s a crime to interfere with these creatures, which are protected under multiple federal laws.”



Anyone with information can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation hotline at (888) 404-3922.

Source: https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/publications/earthonline/endangered-earth-online-no1071.html