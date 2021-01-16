Blue Iguana Conservation program celebrates arrival of twins

Loop Cayman reports on the newest residents of the Blue Iguana Conservation (BIC) facility, twin blue iguanas that are now 6-months old.

The arrival of twin blue iguanas was a special highlight of the recent breeding season at the BIC facility run by the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, with the support of the Cayman Islands Department of Environment and the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park.

According to the National Trust, twin births are a rare occurrence in reptiles and, although not the first time for blue iguanas, it is still a special occasion.

As hatchlings, the twins were very vulnerable due to their small size, weighing less than 15 grams at the point of hatching– the equivalent weight of one AAA battery. Now 6-months on, the twins have steadily grown and become stronger, surviving the heavy rains during hurricane season and now have their own personalities.

Iguana Warden, Peri Smalldon, expressed his excitement. “The twins were a real surprise for the team as you can never expect two hatchlings in the same egg. The survival of the twins, given their small size was against the odds, particularly during the 2020 hurricane season, however, we are very proud of this achievement by the BIC team and it is a positive news story to share during what has been a tough year for everyone.”

The twins of Grand Cayman’s endemic blue iguanas can only be viewed during the guided tours at the Blue Iguana Conservation facility, which includes special access to the Blue Nursery.

Guided tours are CI$20.00 for adults and CI$10.00 for children. Proceeds from ticket sales directly benefit Blue Iguana Conservation. Self-guided tours of the facility do not include nursery access. A tour pass includes access to the QEII Botanic Park.

For original article, see http://www.loopcayman.com/content/blue-iguana-conservation-programme-celebrates-arrival-twins