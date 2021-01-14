New Issue: CENTRO Journal (Vol. 32, no. 3)

The latest issue of CENTRO Journal (vol. 32, no. 3 2020)—Special Issue: Post-Disaster Recovery in Puerto Rico and Local Participation—is now available at CENTRO Store.
Guest Editor: Edwin Meléndez
- “Post-Disaster Recovery in Puerto Rico and Local Participation: Introduction” —Edwin Meléndez
- “Entrepreneurial Dynamics in Puerto Rico Before and After Hurricane María”—Manuel Lobato, Marta Álvarez and Marinés Aponte
- “Impact of Hurricane María to the Civic Sector: A Profile of Non-Profits in Puerto Rico”—Ivis García and Divya Chandrasekhar
- “Centros de Apoyo Mutuo: reconfigurando la asistencia en tiempos de desastre”—Jacqueline Villarrubia-Mendoza and Roberto Vélez-Vélez
- “Puerto Rico Community Development Industry’s Capacity for Disaster Recovery”—Edwin Meléndez”
- “Community Development Corporations and Reconstruction Policy in Puerto Rico”—Ramón Borges-Méndez
- “What is Possible? Policy Options for Long-term Disaster Recovery in Puerto Rico”—Ariam L. Torres Cordero
Book Reviews
- “Se conoce que usted es ‘Moderna’”: lecturas de la mujer moderna en la colonia hispana de Nueva York (1920-1940), by María Teresa Vera-Rojas—Reviewed by Edna Acosta-Belén
- Tiempos binarios: La Guerra Fría desde Puerto Rico y el Caribe, edited by Manuel R. Rodríguez Vázquez y Silvia Álvarez Curbelo—Reviewed by Pedro San Miguel
- Population, Migration, and Socioeconomic Outcomes Among Island and Mainland Puerto Ricans, by Marie T. Mora, Alberto Dávila, and Havidán Rodríguez—Reviewed by Maura Toro-Morn
- Latinx: The New Force in American Politics and Culture, by Ed Morales—Reviewed by Darrien Salinas and Nick J. Sciullo
To purchase a copy, see http://www.centropr-store.com/centro-journal-vol-xxxii-no-3-fall-2020/