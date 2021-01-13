CFP: “archipelagos” Special Issue on the Digital Library of the Caribbean

Here is a Call for Papers for a Special Issue of archipelagos on the Digital Library of the Caribbean (dLOC) shared by co-editors Hadassah St. Hubert and Perry Collins.

For almost two decades, the Digital Library of the Caribbean (dLOC) has provided scholars, teachers, researchers, and others access to digital materials held in archives, libraries, and private collections. Beginning with collections of Caribbean newspapers, dLOC has expanded to include archives of Caribbean leaders and governments, historic and contemporary maps, oral and popular histories, travel accounts, literature and poetry, musical expressions, artifacts, and much more. dLOC is an international partnership dedicated to shared governance and mutual support, with a growing collection of over 4 million pages.

This special issue of archipelagos journal will focus on the ways in which scholars and students have created, contributed, and utilized dLOC content across disciplines and geographies. Proposals should pursue one of the following:

Argumentative or interpretive essays that:

draw upon or contextualize one or more collections in dLOC from the perspective of the humanities or social sciences;

explore ways in which dLOC informs pedagogical approaches in Caribbean studies;

engage critically with dLOC content in dialogue with related collections, including the potential for future growth.

Digital projects that:

make use of dLOC collections for purposes such as interpretive exhibits, computational text or image analysis, educational resources, etc;

have led to the development of collections, datasets, or other resources currently accessible through dLOC.

The deadline for abstract submission is February 15, 2021. Abstracts should be no more than 300 words. Accepted essays will be due on June 1, 2021.

archipelagos welcomes submissions in English, Spanish, and French; accepted essays will be published in their original language with abstracts translated by editorial staff. Additional guidelines for authors may be found on the journal website.

Please email abstracts to both special issue co-editors, Perry Collins (perrycollins@ufl.edu) and Hadassah St. Hubert (h.sthubert@umiami.edu).

Source: https://networks.h-net.org/node/23910/discussions/7105621/call-proposals-issue-6-special-issue-digital-library-caribbean