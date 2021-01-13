Lucas Shaw (Bloomberg) says, “Bad Bunny ended 2020 just as he started it: the biggest pop star in the world.”

The 26-year-old Puerto Rican rapper released three different albums last year, a stretch of productivity that made him the most listened-to act in the world on both Spotify and YouTube, the two biggest music services.

Bad Bunny’s reign might surprise those who view the U.S. and U.K. (and English-speaking artists) as the center of the music world. Taylor Swift, the best-selling artist of the last decade, released not one but two albums last year. Dua Lipa, named best new artist at the Grammys last January, released a dazzling sophomore record at the start of the lockdown. Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD and Roddy Ricch established themselves as the new kings of hip-hop.

And yet no one came close to the reach of Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio. His first album, “YHLQMDLG,” ruled the charts for the better part of two months after its release Feb. 28, and was the most popular album on Spotify for the year.

Bad Bunny was the most popular act on Spotify in 2020 on a list finalized before he released his third album of the year, “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo.” In the month of December, people streamed Bad Bunny’s songs more than 600 million times on Spotify, and another 500 million times on YouTube.

For full article, see https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/pop-star-ranking/2021-january/bad-bunny-reclaims-his-crown-as-the-world-s-biggest-pop-star.html