“The Hub” Awarded Grant by Prince Claus Fund and Goethe-Institut

The Hub Collective: Creative Arts Center, an arts NGO in Bequia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has just been awarded a cultural grant from the Prince Claus Fund and Goethe Institut for entities engaging in “Cultural and Artistic Responses to Environmental Change.”

Description (Prince Claus Fund): Alarming changes in nature and our environment are all around us: forests and wildlife are disappearing; air and oceans are increasingly polluted; sea levels are rising; and the frequency of extreme weather phenomena is increasing; additionally, the outbreak of a world-wide pandemic is a wake-up call. Cultural practitioners, artists, architects and designers in many parts of the world are initiating projects, exchanging ideas and rethinking responses to environmental change, while actively engaging their communities. Now, more than ever, we need the arts and culture to help us respond; to inspire and motivate us by offering new ideas that challenge our perceptions and change our habits by introducing radical and trans-disciplinary perspectives and envisioning models of climate justice in the world.

In June 2020 the Goethe-Institut and Prince Claus Fund issued a Call for Proposals to support cultural and artistic initiatives tackling pressing environmental issues around the world. The Call for Proposals: Cultural and Artistic Responses to Environmental Change was the third of this cycle and built on the 2018 & 2019 editions, through which 35 exceptional projects were supported. In this 2020 edition 19 applications have been selected for support with a grant of up to €20.000 to develop and realise their projects in the coming year.

The 19 projects from Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the Caribbean were selected by a committee from both institutions. The committee focused on innovative multi-disciplinary cultural initiatives by individual artists, creative professionals as well as cultural organisations; especially initiatives that express how the arts and new media can propose solutions to environmental issues and create alternatives that support sustainability and climate justice, foster cooperation and an exchange of new ideas globally. Extra attention was given to projects by and for indigenous communities. [. . .]

[Photo above: “Milkweed,” by Holly Bynoe.]