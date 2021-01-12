The University of Miami presents the virtual symposium “Sub-Tropical and Tropical Coastal Resilience: Social, Economic, and Physical Adaptations in South Florida and the Caribbean,” on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 8:00am to 6:00pm. The three main sub-topics are Mobility, Metabolisms, and Resilience. The deadline for submission of abstracts is January 17, 2021.

Description: This virtual symposium will explore lessons garnered from the Caribbean and South Florida realities and their applicability across the region and beyond. Bringing together social and physical scientists, economists, scholars, and leaders from around the region, this symposium will explore the interconnected and salient climate-induced or climate-aggravated aspects directly affecting people in the region. The goal is to better appreciate the associations between climate stressors, such as physical, societal, and economic vulnerabilities, and climate shocks, such as extreme weather events, as well as the correlated challenges and opportunities each presents.

The symposium is seeking a broad range of submissions under three umbrella topics: Mobility, Metabolisms, and Resilience. Please see the full list of sub-topics below. This symposium, and the forthcoming journal publication, aims to address the human-centered aspects related to climate change by exploring recent lessons, current research, and ongoing regional collaborations. We welcome all scales and modes of inquiry and a broad range of submissions, including human, social, cultural, and design responses across multiple frameworks, interactions, and topics.

In addition to the peer-reviewed papers, submissions focused on policy, design, and practice are also encouraged. We welcome the participation of academics and non-academics working in working in government positions, engaged in pioneering professional practice, and engaged in grassroots and community-focused spaces. Please submit abstracts using this link.

For more information, see https://resilience.miami.edu/index.html