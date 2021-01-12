Cuban director Enrique Pineda Barnet passes away

Well-known Cuban filmmaker Enrique Pineda Barnet, who directed La Bella del Alhambra, died today (January 12, 2021). Diario de Cuba reports:

He was 87 years old and one of the oldest Cuban filmmakers. Filmmaker Enrique Pineda Barnet, one of the oldest Cuban film directors, died at the age of 87 in Havana, confirmed various sources from the island. The scriptwriter, poet, actor, and director of documentaries and fiction feature films is remembered above all for the feature film La Bella del Alhambra (1989), which won the Goya Award for Best Ibero-American Film in 1990.

Born in Havana on October 28, 1933, when he was just 20 years old, he obtained the prestigious Hernández Catá National Prize for Literature in 1953. He was also the founder of the Nuestro Tiempo Cultural Society and the Estudio Theater, and joined the Cuban Institute of Art and Cinematographic Industry (ICAIC) in the early 1960s.

Pineda Barnet was one of the screenwriters, together with the Soviet poet Evgueni Evtushenko, of Mijaíl Kalatozov’s Soy Cuba, the first co-production between the USSR and Cuba, and an advisor to Franco Solinas for Gillo Pontecorvo’s Quemada, starring Marlon Brando. Among his most recognized works are Giselle (1963), Cosmorama (1964) and Verde verde (2010). [. . .]

Excerpts translated from the Spanish original by Ivette Romero. For full article, see https://diariodecuba.com/cultura/1610485635_27976.html

Also see https://www.cibercuba.com/noticias/2021-01-12-u1-e207888-s27061-fallece-cineasta-cubano-enrique-pineda-barnet and https://www.periodicocubano.com/muere-enrique-pineda-barnet-destacado-cineasta-cubano/