Virtual Conference: “Writing about Caribbean Gender and Social Justice”

The Institute for Gender & Development Studies Regional Coordinating Office (IGDS-RCO) & the Association of Caribbean Women Writers and Scholars (ACWWS) presents “Writing about Caribbean Gender and Social Justice Virtual Conference” on January 15 – 16, 2021.

The keynote speaker is celebrated Caribbean author, Patricia Powell, author of the novel Me Dying Trial, among others. Co-chairsOpal Palmer Adisa (University Director of the Institute for Gender and Development Studies at The Universities of the West Indies, Mona) and Donna Aza Weir-Soley (ACWWS Vice President) explain:

“Our conference offerings include both scholarly and creative writing panels on topics as diverse as ‘Caribbean Women: Resistance, Redemption and the Dignity of Being,’ ‘Creative Spaces, Queer Platforms and Caribbean Performances,’ and creative writing workshops, roundtables, and talks by known Caribbean personalities and writers including Hilary Beckles, Carole Boyce Davies, Loretta Collins-Klobah, Nicole Dennis-Benn, Maria Grau Perejoan, Diana McCaulay, Linda Rodríguez Guglielmoni, Dorothea Smartt, and many other noteworty Caribbean intellectuals, activists and scholars.”

For registration, go to http://acwws.org/virtualconference.php

[Shown above: “Burning Queens” Artwork by Chenjerai “Jedhi” Weir.]