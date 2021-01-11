PAMM Live Studio Visits: Marielle Plaisir with Iberia Pérez González

Pérez Art Museum Miami’s (PAMM) Live Studio Visits is a series that highlights local artists through virtual visits with PAMM curators. On January 14, 2021, 7:00pm (EST) Live Studio Visits presents Marielle Plaisir with Iberia Pérez González. See more information and Zoom registration link below.



This month, artist Marielle Plaisir will join in conversation with PAMM’s Andrew W. Mellon Caribbean Cultural Institute Coordinator Iberia Pérez González. They will discuss how Plaisir approaches issues of colonialism alongside those of race and class. She examines the construction of identity by underlining common issues between US Black history and Caribbean history, including labor movements and the fight for equality through literature and philosophy.

Marielle Plaisir is a French-Caribbean multimedia artist who combines painting, drawing, installations, and performance to present intense visual experiences. Her work blends life and fiction, merging personal and historical narratives from the Caribbean while touching on universal themes like power, domination, and prejudice. Plaisir finds inspiration in literature from the Italian Quattrocento, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America, using her daily practice to examine aspects of the individual in society. She employs textiles, fibers, and fabrics that are socially meaningful, and produces monumental installations, itinerant in-situ exhibitions, and books, illustrations, and animated drawings for youth. Plaisir finds moments of humor, beauty, and poetry, discovering evidence of humanity in our increasingly digital world. Since 2002, Plaisir has exhibited in numerous group and solo exhibitions throughout the world. She has participated in various International Biennials of Contemporary Art in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean.

Iberia Pérez González is the Andrew W. Mellon Caribbean Cultural Institute Coordinator at PAMM. She received a Ph.D. in art history and theory from the University of Essex (United Kingdom), and an MPhil in Contemporary Art in a Global Perspective from Leiden University (Netherlands). Her interdisciplinary research engages with contemporary art and visual culture in Latin America and the Caribbean, with a focus on artist-led initiatives and networks, and the intersection between art, politics, and the environment. She has written for scholarly publications and exhibition catalogues, and worked in various research, curatorial, and editorial platforms in Europe, the United States, and Puerto Rico. Prior to joining PAMM, she was C-MAP Fellow for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, where she also collaborated with the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Research Institute. ​



[Shown above: “J. Baker,” The Malediction of Cham series.]