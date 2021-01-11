Julien Creuzet Shortlisted for the 2021 Marcel Duchamp Prize

French-Caribbean artist Julien Creuzet is one of the four artists shortlisted for the 2021 Marcel Duchamp Prize. Magali Lesauvage (Le Quotidien de l’Art) writes:

Gilles Fuchs, president of ADIAF (Association of Collectors for the Dissemination of French Art), presented the four artists selected for the 21st edition of the Marcel Duchamp Prize. Two women and two men, with an average age of 40: Julian Charrière (born in 1987), Isabelle Cornaro (born in 1974), Julien Creuzet (born in 1986) and Lili Reynaud Dewar (born in 1975). The selection committee, made up of members of the ADIAF, included Gilles Fuchs, Dominique Agostini, Marie-Noëlle Astric, Guy Bloch-Champfort, Matthieu Corradino, Hélène Gueysens, Ronan Grossiat, Patricia Guérin, Isabelle Kowal, Brigitte Saby and Akemi Shiraha.

The name of the winner will be announced next October, during the FIAC [International Contemporary Art Fair].

[Photo above by Titouan Massé.]

Translated from the French by Ivette Romero. For original article, see https://www.lequotidiendelart.com/articles/18956-les-quatre-artistes-nomm%C3%A9s-au-prix-marcel-duchamp-2021.html

